Mercedes driver rescued from ditch after crash

London Road in Brampton, the scene of the crash. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A woman had to be rescued from a ditch after a crash on a village road.

The crash happened on London Road, Brampton at 10.28pm, with police, fire and rescue crews and the East of England Ambulance Service attending the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue mobilised one crew each from Bungay, Beccles and Lowestoft South.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Three crews attended a vehilce in a ditch. Crews from Beccles, Bungay and Lowestoft South attended along with an officer.

“One female was rescued by the fire service and taken to hospital.”

Officers from Suffolk Police were present at the scene and confirmed that the female driver of the Mercedes Benz suffered no life threatening/life changing injuries and made her way to hospital.

The East of England Ambulance service said they were aware of the incident and the woman made her own way to the hospital.