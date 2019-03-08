Fallen tree leads to 'emergency closure' of rural road

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a rural road has been closed and emergency work is carried out.

An emergency closure has been put in place along Toad Row, #Henstead between A12 and Henstead Village, due to a fallen tree. The closure will remain in place until tree has been removed and the road is safe to be reopen. #Suffolk — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) June 4, 2019

A fallen tree has blocked Toad Row in Henstead, with Suffolk Highways closing the road between the A12 and Henstead village until the tree has been removed.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 4) Suffolk Highways Tweeted: "An emergency closure has been put in place along Toad Row, Henstead between A12 and Henstead Village, due to a fallen tree.

"The closure will remain in place until the tree has been removed and the road is safe to be reopen."

