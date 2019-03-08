Search

Fallen tree leads to 'emergency closure' of rural road

PUBLISHED: 14:32 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 04 June 2019

A fallen tree has blocked Toad Row in Henstead, with Suffolk Highways closing the road between the A12 and Henstead village until the tree has been removed. Picture: Google Images

A fallen tree has blocked Toad Row in Henstead, with Suffolk Highways closing the road between the A12 and Henstead village until the tree has been removed. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a rural road has been closed and emergency work is carried out.

A fallen tree has blocked Toad Row in Henstead, with Suffolk Highways closing the road between the A12 and Henstead village until the tree has been removed.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 4) Suffolk Highways Tweeted: "An emergency closure has been put in place along Toad Row, Henstead between A12 and Henstead Village, due to a fallen tree.

"The closure will remain in place until the tree has been removed and the road is safe to be reopen."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

