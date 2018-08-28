Search

MP to visit campaigners against a new quarry in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 January 2019

Liz Truss. Photo: PA

An MP will be is meeting campaigners on Friday to hear their concerns over a proposed new quarry site.

Plans for silica extraction between Shouldham and Marham, near King’s Lynn, is opposed by campaign group Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS).

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss is joining the group to walk the public right of way, from one village to the other, to view the site.

Ms Truss said: “Considerable concern has been raised with me about this proposal, which if developed could see one of the largest quarrying sites in the UK.

“Points raised at previous public meetings is how such an operation sits with the government’s ambitions for the 25 year environment plan, improving recycling and the health and welfare of our nation.

“Another factor is a genuine concern for the impact this will have on the value of people’s homes in the area.

“I do however appreciate that this is still at the consultation phase and a planning application has yet to be submitted.”

Sibelco, the company behind the proposal says it plans to pump the sand, which is used to make glass, from the site to its processing facility at Leziate.

Sibelco is a global material solutions company, founded in Belgium in 1872 and has more than 200 sites in 40 countries. They produce a number of different materials such as limestone, glass cullett and silica.

Silica, which is the material that would be harvested from the proposed site, is produced from very fine grains of sand and used to make glass bottles and the little white ‘silica gel’ packets found in DIY purchases to absorb moisture.

But campaigners fear the site will harm the landscape and bring traffic, noise and dust pollution.

More than 150 people attended a public meeting in October. A further 1,000 have signed an online petition against the proposal.

The walk starts at 12pm from the Marham allotments at the end of Fen Lane, and refreshments are available at Marham Village Hall.

