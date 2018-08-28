Inquest into the death of popular Norfolk photographer adjourned

Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

The inquest into the death of well known Norfolk photographer who died in a car crash near her home has been adjourned.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elizabeth Handy, 77, of Low Road, Bressingham, died in a four-vehicle crash on the A1066 in Garboldisham, just three-miles from her home in March this year.

A popular photographer, the grandmother-of-four was best known for her work adapting David Hockney’s jigsaw images into what she called ‘joiners’ - composite portraits that combined at least three images of an individual in one picture.

She also created portraits inspired by 17th Century Dutch Still Life where she asked her subjects to choose five personal objects which said something about their lives and personalities. The result was a personal artwork and a constant reminder to each subject of who they wanted to be.

The hearing was adjourned for a pre-inquest review at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich, on February 21.