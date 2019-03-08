Search

Young member of Royal British Legion honoured to carry Norfolk Standard

PUBLISHED: 09:26 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 06 September 2019

Elizabeth Davies (right) with her mum Lesley Davies, branch secretary for the Downham Royal British Legion. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A 21-year-old member of the Royal British legion will be carrying the Norfolk County Standard at the Festival of Remembrance.

Elizabeth Davies from the Downham Royal Briish Legion branch will be carrying the Norfolk County Standard at the festival of remembrance. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Elizabeth Davies from Hilgay has been part of the Downham Royal British Legion (DRBL) since the age of 18 and takes pride in remembering those that lost their lives in the conflicts.

Downham Royal British Legion (DRBL), which typically has older members, will be represented by their youngest member at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 9.

Miss Davies, who studied mental health nursing at Anglia Ruskin university, is the youngest member of DRBL

Miss Davies said: "It's such an incredible thing to be a part of. I'm over the moon, it really is a huge honour."

Elizabeth Davies, 21, will be carrying the Norfolk County Standard at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"It's a massive sense of pride not just for myself but for the branch, the bearer just represents so much to us all.

"Without the sacrifice of the past we wouldn't have the freedom we have today."

Her mum, Lesley Davies said: "We are extremely proud, I'll be crying when the festival of remembrance takes place."

Elizabeth Davies holding the Downham Standard at a memorial service held in Downham Market, 100 years on from the Battle of Jutland, the largest naval battle of the First World War. Picture: Ian Burt

The 21-year-old, who has grown up in Hilgay, enjoys Taekwondo, fishing, and playing the guitar.

"I live with mum and dad and the various cats and now rabbits. I used to do ballet and tap when I was younger but it started clashing with Taekwondo and Taekwondo became more important to me. I'm hoping to get back to training soon."

Miss Davies is hoping to become a national standard bearer one day and is competing in the Norfolk County Standard Bearers on Sunday, September 15 at the Dereham Army Cadet centre.

"I know my family are really proud and supportive of me, they're all really hoping that I can be successful in winning the county competition to become the next county standard bearer which would be incredible."

Elizabeth Davies from the Downham Royal Briish Legion branch came second at the Norfolk County Standard Bearers competition in 2018. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Speaking about what drew her to the branch, Miss Davies said: "It's local and for me it's not necessarily about the branch, it's what it represents as a whole. The standard bearer represents those that died and were injured.

"My great-great-grandfather fought in WWI and was killed in the Somme. His body was never found, and in August 2018 we got to see his name remembered at the Thiepval Memorial. To see his name among all those missing was so incredible, I can't describe how it feels to see it."

