Power cut hits 1,000 homes

Published: 3:50 PM May 27, 2021

A total of 385 customers over 6 postcodes from Dereham to Beccles have been affected by a power cut today (Thursday, May 27). - Credit: UK Power Networks

More than 1,000 homes and businesses have been affected by a power cut.

A total of 385 customers over six postcodes from Dereham to Beccles are currently suffering power outages.

UK Power Networks became aware of the power outage at 2.42pm after a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

Originally the outage was affecting more than 1,000 homes, but engineers have since redirected electricity and restored power to the majority of them.

A total of 17 customers called the electricity provider about the outage.

Engineers are now on their way to the affected area.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area. To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs. "

Postcodes affected include IP22 3, MK44 2, MR 14 6, NR19 1, NR19 4, and NR20 3.

Engineers expect the power to be fixed by 5pm.