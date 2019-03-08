Search

Advanced search

Nightclub evacuated on Halloween night after fire

PUBLISHED: 07:37 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 01 November 2019

Mantra in Prince of Wales Road was evacuated after an electrical fire on Halloween. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Mantra in Prince of Wales Road was evacuated after an electrical fire on Halloween. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Halloween revellers had to be evacuated from a city nightclub after an electrical fire broke out as the night was beginning to wind down.

At around 2.30am on November 1, Norfolk Fire and Rescue service was called to an electrical fire at Mantra Club and Lounge on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich as ghoulish club-goers in costumes celebrated All Hallow's Eve.

However, staff cleared club-goers from the venue and were able to extinguish the blaze before the fire brigade arrived at the scene.

Crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham all attended the scene, using thermal image cameras to check for hot spots and heat damage.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said no people were in the club by the time the crew arrived on the scene.

Most Read

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Whistleblowing on teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Woman who died in A143 crash is named

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Whistleblowing on teacher ruined my career but I have no regrets’

Emma Simmonds, former teaching assistant at St Michael's Church of England Academy in King's Lynn. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A11 or ALL? Mistake in road markings revealed after two months of roadworks

The typo printed on Connaught Plain in Attleborough following nine weeks of roadworks. Photo: Archant

Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

Westlife play Carrow Road in Norwich next June. Picture: Rhodes Media
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists