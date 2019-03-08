Nightclub evacuated on Halloween night after fire

Mantra in Prince of Wales Road was evacuated after an electrical fire on Halloween. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

Halloween revellers had to be evacuated from a city nightclub after an electrical fire broke out as the night was beginning to wind down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 2.30am on November 1, Norfolk Fire and Rescue service was called to an electrical fire at Mantra Club and Lounge on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich as ghoulish club-goers in costumes celebrated All Hallow's Eve.

However, staff cleared club-goers from the venue and were able to extinguish the blaze before the fire brigade arrived at the scene.

Crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham all attended the scene, using thermal image cameras to check for hot spots and heat damage.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said no people were in the club by the time the crew arrived on the scene.