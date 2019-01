Firefighters called to home after electrical fault sparks flames

Firefighters were called after an electrical fault caused a fire in a Sprowston home. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters were called after an electrical fault caused a fire in a Norwich home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called to Proctor Road, in Sprowston, at just before 2am on Saturday, January 26.

Crews from Sprowston and Earlham went to the home, but the small fire which had broken out had been put out before they arrived.