Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Late night explosion 'lights up' Norwich sky

PUBLISHED: 09:36 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 27 August 2019

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

An explosion happened at a former factory in Norwich last night.

Fire services were called to the former Colman's Mustard site at Carrow Works factory off Bracondale at around 11.30pm on Monday.

An electrical insulation explosion was reported, but it was extinguished when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Twitter users heard a 'loud' explosion in the NR1 area.

@Clarkykestrel said: "Pretty sure I saw the sky light up through my curtains when the explosion happened. Hard to tell though with the lights going off at the same time."

@tattybook said: "Heard police sirens and a helicopter since, I'm in Thorpe Hamlet."

The aftermath was dealt with by site security.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Serious crash between two mopeds and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Amadou at the double for City

Ibrahim Amadou is poised for his Norwich City debut in the League Cup after his summer signing from Sevilla Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Jailed in Norfolk last week: Dangerous drivers, drug dealer and domestic abuser

Lee Cletheroe (left), Gareth Quarry (middle) and Alan Hetherington (right) were some of the criminals jailed in Norfolk courts this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

City attraction remains closed after works stopped on ‘dangerous’ tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists