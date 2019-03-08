Late night explosion 'lights up' Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

An explosion happened at a former factory in Norwich last night.

Anyone else just hear a loud explosion in the NR1 area of #Norwich?? — Supercell (@Supercell2111) August 26, 2019

Fire services were called to the former Colman's Mustard site at Carrow Works factory off Bracondale at around 11.30pm on Monday.

An electrical insulation explosion was reported, but it was extinguished when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Twitter users heard a 'loud' explosion in the NR1 area.

@Clarkykestrel said: "Pretty sure I saw the sky light up through my curtains when the explosion happened. Hard to tell though with the lights going off at the same time."

Some engineers, or similar, appear to be checking out some structure by the Colman/Robinson's factories. pic.twitter.com/7u9xskPKDT — Clarkykestrel (@Clarkykestrel) August 26, 2019

@tattybook said: "Heard police sirens and a helicopter since, I'm in Thorpe Hamlet."

The aftermath was dealt with by site security.