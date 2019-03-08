Search

Elderly woman died in hospital after falling out of bed in care home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 10:43 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 14 March 2019

Ida Lovick died at The Elms residential home in Elmgrove Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

A 95-year-old woman died in hospital after falling out of her bed in a care home, an inquest has heard.

Ida Lovick died on December 21, 2018, at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

On Wednesday, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard Ms Lovick suffered a fractured hip after falling out of her bed at The Elms care home, Gorleston, on December 11, 2018.

Carer Jade Dobner said in her written statement that Ms Lovick’s pressure mat had been removed from the room because it was damaged, but that it would not have made a difference if it were there on the night due to the location of the fall.

Ms Lovick was taken to the James Paget Hospital where she underwent a hip screw operation.

After initially recovering well, her condition quickly deteriorated and on December 17 she was diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded Ms Lovick died of natural causes contributed by an accidental fall.

