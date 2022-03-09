News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Academy trusts with 18 schools agree to merge

David Hannant

Published: 2:54 PM March 9, 2022
Neil Bloomfield, chairman of Boudica Schools Trust.

Neil Bloomfield, chairman of Boudica Schools Trust. - Credit: Boudica Schools Trust

Two academy trusts with combined responsibility for 18 schools across Norfolk have agreed to merge.

The Yare Education Trust, which runs seven schools in the county, is merging with Boudica Schools Trust, which runs 11 sites.

It will mean the newly-merged trust will include schools from across the educational spectrum, including primaries, secondaries, post-16 schools and specialist resource bases.

The newly-merged trust will also be given a new name as part of the agreement, with staff and pupils invited to put suggestions forward.

Dr Linda Steynor, chair of trustees at Yare, said: "Our motivation throughout this process has been to ensure that any merger would deliver improved educational experiences for our children and improved opportunities for our staff. We are truly excited by the possibilities this merger will afford."

Her counterpart at Boudica, Neil Bloomfield added: "While the enormous potential a merger could bring was clear from the outset, it was important that we didn’t rush into things.

"Alongside a rigorous due diligence process, our open and collaborative approach across the past year has given us a unique insight into how a newly merged trust will operate for the benefit of our pupils and staff."

Norfolk

