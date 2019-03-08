Search

Norfolk high school to host prime time BBC show

PUBLISHED: 10:13 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 15 May 2019

Jonathan Dimbleby hosts Radio 4 show Any Questions from the Sir John Leman School, Beccles.

Jonathan Dimbleby hosts Radio 4 show Any Questions from the Sir John Leman School, Beccles.

A Norfolk high school has been chosen to host a prime time BBC show presented by a broadcasting legend.

Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Wymondham High AcademyJonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Wymondham High Academy

Wymondham High Academy was picked from thousands of entries as the location for a June episode of BBC Radio 4's Friday night political panel show Any Questions.

The programme will be broadcast live from the school's North Hall on Friday, June 21, and will be one of the last episodes presented by BBC veteran Jonathan Dimbleby.

Jonathan Rockey, school principal, said anticipation was mounting at the academy.

"It's very exciting. It's a fantastic opportunity for our media students to observe how a professional programme such as this works and it will also be a great evening for members of the public who make up the audience. It's going to be a big affair."

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There are 300 tickets available for the broadcast, with 100 reserved for Wymondham High Academy students.

The production team will arrive on site Friday morning and spend the day setting up for the evening alongside A-level media students.

At 6.30pm doors will be opened to the public, who will be seated at 6.45pm ready for an official welcome from producers.

The expert panel will feature four guests, who will take questions from the audience, submitted before broadcast.

The BBC said it aims to include audience members from across the political spectrum and has given 200 free tickets to Wymondham Town Council for distribution on a first come first served basis.

The school was originally scheduled to host the panel show on March 30, the day after Britain was due to leave the EU, but plans were scuppered by Brexit drama.

Mr Rockey said the last minute cancellation was a disappointment for everyone involved but that the tickets had arrived and he was excited to finally announce the new date.

He said: "The tickets arrived Thursday a few days after the technical team visited to check the sound would be OK in the hall. There's a lot of organisation happening behind the scenes. We hope to see as many people there as possible."

For more information about the show, visit the BBC website.

