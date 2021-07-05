News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

College staff and students isolating after Covid cases confirmed

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:47 PM July 5, 2021   
Wymondham College

Wymondham College where staff and students are self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus cases. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An academy trust has taken action to isolate students and staff following positive cases of coronavirus at one of its schools.

Sapientia Education Trust said it had been advised by Public Health England (PHE) that there had been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Wymondham College.

They are a member of staff and a student in Year 9.

The college, which has 1,407 students who are both day and boarding school pupils, remains open and pupils are continuing to attend as normal unless they display symptoms or have been notified that they should self-isolate.

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of the Sapienta Education Trust which runs Sprowston Community Academy secondary school and sixth form.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the Sapientia Education Trust which runs Wymondham College. - Credit: Sapientia Education Trust

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust, said: “In accordance with DfE and PHE guidelines a number of students and staff are now self-isolating, which includes both boarders and day pupils who have been identified as close contacts or are in the same household.  

You may also want to watch:

“Full, remote learning is being provided for students not in school. We are in close contact with PHE and continue to follow their advice and also DfE guidance.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
  2. 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
  1. 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
  2. 5 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
  3. 6 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
  4. 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  6. 9 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  7. 10 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vessel run aground.

Video

Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus