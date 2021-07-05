College staff and students isolating after Covid cases confirmed

Published: 2:47 PM July 5, 2021

Wymondham College where staff and students are self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus cases. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An academy trust has taken action to isolate students and staff following positive cases of coronavirus at one of its schools.

Sapientia Education Trust said it had been advised by Public Health England (PHE) that there had been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Wymondham College.

They are a member of staff and a student in Year 9.

The college, which has 1,407 students who are both day and boarding school pupils, remains open and pupils are continuing to attend as normal unless they display symptoms or have been notified that they should self-isolate.

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of the Sapientia Education Trust which runs Wymondham College. - Credit: Sapientia Education Trust

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust, said: “In accordance with DfE and PHE guidelines a number of students and staff are now self-isolating, which includes both boarders and day pupils who have been identified as close contacts or are in the same household.

“Full, remote learning is being provided for students not in school. We are in close contact with PHE and continue to follow their advice and also DfE guidance.”