New all-through school could open in region next year

21 February, 2019 - 13:17
The Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. An academy trust is bidding to open another school in the town which will serve pupils aged four to 19. Picture: Archant

A new school could be opening in Wisbech next year.

The Active Learning Trust has announced a bid to open a new school in the town, which will educate children from the ages of four to 19.

If the bid is approved the school would open in September 2020, starting with an intake of up to 120 year seven students and continuing to roll out year groups up to its expected capacity of 1,050 students in the secondary school and sixth form.

The trust runs 21 schools across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk including in Beccles, Lowestoft and Pakefield.

The new school plan has been developed with Cambridgeshire County Council to help meet demand for secondary school places in the area.

Clive Bush, interim chief executive of the Active Learning Trust, said it was not the only trust bidding to open a new school but that its was the only plan to encompass both secondary and primary provision.

Plans for the new Wisbech school can be viewed at activelearningtrust.org/our-resources/wisbech.

