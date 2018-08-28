Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

This coastal school’s new study centre will help pupils get closer to nature

PUBLISHED: 14:45 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 16 January 2019

Consortium Multi-Academy Trust chief executive and principal Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne with parents at Winterton Primary School, after the trust announced it would take over the school in 2018. The school is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Liz Coates

Consortium Multi-Academy Trust chief executive and principal Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne with parents at Winterton Primary School, after the trust announced it would take over the school in 2018. The school is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A primary school is hoping to create a new field study centre on its site to make the most of its nationally-recognised surroundings.

Winterton Primary School and Nursery is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: ArchantWinterton Primary School and Nursery is planning to open a new field study centre on its site. Picture: Archant

Winterton Primary School has applied to build the study centre in its east wing, which will provide an extra learning space for pupils and be available for community organisations to use.

The new centre will also include residential facilities, with dormitories for up to 34 people and a communal kitchen, for which it has had to submit a planning application to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The application was submitted by the Consortium Multi-Academy Trust, which Winterton Primary joined on January 1, 2019.

In an article for the Winterton parish magazine, the trust said the field study centre could be used for activities including coastal and environmental studies, observing wildlife and embarking on walks through the surrounding Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

Chief executive and principal at the trust, Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne, said the centre would be an important community asset as well as giving a “more holistic” education of pupils at Winterton Primary.

The academy trust’s curriculum includes a “pupil entitlement” with elements from the National Trust’s ‘50 things to do before you’re 11 and three quarters’ list.

“As a trust our ethos is to deliver a broad and enriched curriculum,” he said.

“We were delighted when we went to Winterton Primary and were able to support securing the future of the school. They had such a wealth of outdoor activities that could support the learning not only for the children at Winterton but children throughout the trust.

“It is very much about what the centre and the AONB can do to support the school and the pupils’ learning. But it is also developing the field centre as a facility. It will be another income stream for the school, developing community links and supporting local businesses with an uptick in visitors to the local area.”

The planning application states that the residential development would take up around 780sqm on the school site in Black Street and will require the school to employ 15 extra staff, two full-time and 13 part-time.

Members of the public can comment on the application online or by writing to the council, until January 21.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City winger set for January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists