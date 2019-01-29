Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bon appetit! Special school ‘blessed’ by grant to open outdoor dining pod

29 January, 2019 - 06:00
Pupil Owen Hughes, 14, in the dining pod at The Wherry School, with the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions who raised the money, school staff, principal Rachel Quick, seated second right, and Lions head of welfare, Matt Drake, seated right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupil Owen Hughes, 14, in the dining pod at The Wherry School, with the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions who raised the money, school staff, principal Rachel Quick, seated second right, and Lions head of welfare, Matt Drake, seated right. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Wintry weather may have hit the county with a vengeance, but it is not stopping pupils at a specialist school making use of their new outdoor dining pod.

The dining pod at The Wherry School from funds raised by the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe dining pod at The Wherry School from funds raised by the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pod at the Wherry School in Hall Road, a special school for children with autism, has been erected in the playground to provide a space for pupils to eat and chat away from the hubbub of the dining room.

After hearing about the  school’s plight the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions donated £7,800 to help build the wooden structure, which has a communal table, benches and a multi-coloured Perspex roof.

Wherry School principal Rachel Quick said food and eating – and the social interactions which often come with it – could be a particularly challenging area for autistic children.

“Originally when we did the dining room there were small individual tables, but one thing that came up very quickly – particularly with the older children – was that they pushed the tables together. We assumed they would sit alone or in twos but they enjoyed siting together communally,” she said.

Pupil Owen Hughes, 14, in the dining pod at The Wherry School, with principal Rachel Quick, and head of welfare for the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions who raised the money, Matt Drake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPupil Owen Hughes, 14, in the dining pod at The Wherry School, with principal Rachel Quick, and head of welfare for the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions who raised the money, Matt Drake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We do food and cooking as an enrichment activity. It goes back to social communication and thinking about how something like standing around talking with food in your hand is a part of life.

“We were absolutely blessed to get a grant from the Lions to have the dining pod. It is incredible to see that children who society assumes want to sit in little boxes actually want to sit together and eat together and practise social norms.”

Matt Drake, head of welfare at the Wroxham and Hoveton Lions, said the group was considering the Wherry School’s project for a small grant.

“But we could see that they needed it so much, so we made them our big donation of the year – £7,800 is quite a lot for us,” he said.

Wherry Friends Association vice-chairman Vicky Trattles said: “To see the dining pod up and in use is absolutely amazing. My son attends this school and uses it every day.

“Obviously lunchtime in school is mostly about social communication, socialising, making friends.

“The pod helps because it is made from natural materials and it is outside so there is no echo – all the children have to think about is sitting and eating and talking to each other. It means they are calm and ready for the rest of the day.”

Most Read

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Gritters out in force as county prepares for snow and ice

A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Sutton tips Ipswich to go down and admits ‘incredible’ Norwich duo Pukki and Farke have proved him wrong

Chris Sutton and, left, Efan Ekoku in action against Newcastle at Carrow Road during the 1993-94 season, in which Sutton scored 25 top-flight goals for Norwich Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists