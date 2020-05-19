Virtual open day to help students explore further education options

A college is set to hold a virtual open day next month to give students the chance to explore their options for further education.

With open events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, East Coast College is set to hold a live open day via a Zoom webinar on Thursday, June 4.

Sessions will be held at 2pm and 6pm, and will take place instead of the traditional events when students and parents are invited into college to meet tutors, ask questions and have a tour of the buildings.

An East Coast College spokesman said that with the continuing coronavirus crisis meaning teaching and learning is being carried out at home, the college was keen to make sure that prospective students didn’t miss out on exploring their options for further education.

The virtual open day will be held via a Zoom webinar and will be an introduction to both East Coast College and Lowestoft Sixth Form College.

It will include an overview of the courses offered at all three campuses in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, as well as information on student wellbeing and financial support.

Those speaking will include East Coast College chief executive and principal Stuart Rimmer, Lowestoft Sixth Form College principal Keith Shiels and Nikki Lane, assistant principal for student support and wellbeing.

There will also be the chance to hear from students at both colleges.

Mr Rimmer said: “We love opening our doors to welcome students of the future to show them the brilliant facilities we have at our campuses and the range of courses on offer.

“As we are unable to do this at present, we wanted to make sure those students didn’t miss out on hearing about their options for further education and starting with us this September.

“This is new territory for us offering an open day virtually, but we are excited to be able to connect with our prospective students and hope anyone interested in finding out more about their next steps will sign up.”

To register to join the virtual open day, visit www.eastcoast.ac.uk/virtual-open-day/ and fill out the contact form as well as selecting the time you would like to attend.

All those who register will receive a link to join the live video call a few days before the event.