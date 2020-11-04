Search

Advanced search

Thousands of UEA students told to stay in Norwich for lockdown

PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 November 2020

Students have to wear face masks around the campus at the University of East Anglia. Picture: EDP Library

Students have to wear face masks around the campus at the University of East Anglia. Picture: EDP Library

Archant

Students are being urged to stay in Norwich rather than return home risking the lives of loved ones as the second lockdown begins.

All 16,872 students at the University of East Anglia have received a letter from universities minister Michelle Donelan urging them to continue their studies rather than travelling back to their families.

She said: “I know and appreciate that a number of you may want to be back with your family during this difficult time, but I urge you to stay where you are in order to save lives.”

Ms Donelan has also called on institutions not to switch fully to online lessons during the lockdown as she warned it could jeopardise students’ learning and “risk their mental health”.

All 16,872 UEA students have received a letter urging them to continue their studies in Norfwich rather than travelling back to their families. Picture: Mike PageAll 16,872 UEA students have received a letter urging them to continue their studies in Norfwich rather than travelling back to their families. Picture: Mike Page

MORE: Big drop in UEA Covid cases

Lauren Aarons, originally from Croydon, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism at the UEA, said being advised not to go home was making students “feel guilty”.

She said: “It puts us in a position of feeling more trapped and this subsequently could mess with the mental health of myself and my peers.”

Fellow student Alice Pritchard, who has just come back from seeing family in Nottingham, which was already in Tier 3 lockdown, said the letter “felt a bit insensitive”.

Universities minister Michelle Donelan has written to students urging them not to travel back to their families before the lockdown. Picture: David WoolfallUniversities minister Michelle Donelan has written to students urging them not to travel back to their families before the lockdown. Picture: David Woolfall

Among students who have chosen to return home is Ewan, a biomedical sciences student at Middlesex University who is back in Laxfield, near the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

“The government told us to go to university and now they are leaving us in the dark,” he said. “I worry for my mental health, my room feels like a prison, why wouldn’t I return to my home with my family?”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “The online learning is a shambles. If I knew it would all be online I would have saved my money and done an Open University degree.”

In a separate letter to university vice-chancellors, the minister said she wants all students to continue having “some form of face-to-face learning” where possible.

Department for Education (DfE) guidance states face-to-face teaching should continue and “commuter students” - those who live at their family home and travel to the university campus for lessons - be allowed to attend the university for educational purposes during the lockdown.

UEA student have recieved a letter urging them to stay in Norwich despite the lockdown. Picture: Darren CarterUEA student have recieved a letter urging them to stay in Norwich despite the lockdown. Picture: Darren Carter

MORE: Cut university students some slack – they’ve been let down on all sides

It also advises that face coverings should be worn in all university learning environments, providing that they do “not impact teaching and learning” and campus libraries and study spaces should remain open.

A UEA spokesperson said: “Government has clearly instructed universities to stay open and told students to stay on campus.

“UEA is focused on educating and supporting our students and ensuring they have the services in place that they need.”

UEA student Alice Pritchard. Picture: Jack MacLeanUEA student Alice Pritchard. Picture: Jack MacLean

In a communication to students, UEA vice chancellor David Richardson said the university was considering how the lockdown “affects the full range of our activities so that we can give clear guidance on how we continue to deliver our university teaching and research mission over the coming weeks”.

Middlesex University student Ewan has returned home to Laxfield in Suffolk for lockdown. Picture: Jack MacLeanMiddlesex University student Ewan has returned home to Laxfield in Suffolk for lockdown. Picture: Jack MacLean

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK

Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Fresh bid to demolish pub - to make way for almost 100 homes

The empty Griffin Pub on the Yarmouth Road at Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family’s tribute to grandma, 95, after taking her out of care home for final weeks of ‘joy’

Anna Perrott has paid tribute to her grandmother Rita Perrott, who the family took out of her care home during lockdown to care for her at home. Picture: Anna Perrott

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

As new lockdown starts, how do the tougher restrictions affect me?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Couple made redundant hit the streets in new pizza van

Darren and Claire Cameron from Horning have launched their Monzu Wood Fired Pizza food van. Picture: Supplied by the Camerons

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK