Norwich professor one of two historians on major £9.2m research project

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 December 2018

Emma Griffin, UEA Professor of Modern History, is one of two historians in the UK to be part of the Living with Machines project. Picture: UEA

A Norwich historian is taking part in a £9.2m project which is set to be one of the biggest humanities and science research initiatives to launch in the UK.

Emma Griffin, Professor of Modern History at the University of East Anglia (UEA) is one of two historians in the UK to be part of the ambitious project, which will track cultural and social change after the industrial revolution and look at present day attitudes towards artificial intelligence and robotics.

Living with Machines will bring together data scientists and software engineers from The Alan Turing Institute and curators from the British Library as well as computational linguists, digital humanities scholars and historians from UEA, Exeter, Cambridge and Queen Mary University of London.

Professor Griffin said: “The project is an innovative interdisciplinary collaboration, harnessing the skills of data scientists as well as humanities scholars,” said Prof Griffin.

