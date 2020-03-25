Search

UEA frees students from rent amid strict rules for those who remain

PUBLISHED: 13:19 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 25 March 2020

Many UEA students have returned home and those left on campus face tight coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Denise Bradley

Students at the University of East Anglia have been told they can end their rented accommodation contracts early whilst those that remain on campus face strict coronavirus restrictions.

With face-to-face and laboratory teaching having been suspended before the current lockdown and all exams and assessments now taking place online, many students had already left Norwich to go home.

However they still faced paying rent for their university accommodation.

But in an email to students, the UEA said: “We understand that many have decided to return home given the current situation, and therefore UEA has agreed to offer students the opportunity to be released from their accommodation licence if they wish.

“For students who would like to remain living in UEA accommodation, you are, of course, welcome to do so - we will continue to provide cleaning, maintenance, security and support services as far as possible.”

Students who remain on campus face strict restrictions including swipe-card access only, restrictions on post and deliveries, and closure of the library, which had been one of the last facilities to remain open.

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

