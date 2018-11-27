A new science hub and upgraded learning spaces: how UEA will spend £250m rejuvenating its campus

Guests enjoy a tour of Building 60, the new science and engineering facility at the University of East Anglia, during a 'topping off' ceremony. The building is part of a £250m investment plan for infrastructure improvements at the university. Picture: UEA UEA

A multimillion pound teaching and learning building and a new science block to encourage collaboration between courses will form part of a £250m investment at the University of East Anglia.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Elizabeth Fry lecture theatre at the University of East Anglia, which has been upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEA The Elizabeth Fry lecture theatre at the University of East Anglia, which has been upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEA

The investment, which will be made over the next 15 years, is designed to ensure the Norwich campus’s teaching facilities are fit for 21st – or even 22nd – century learning while maintaining its duty of care to the “nationally significant” architecture on the site.

It represents a major overhaul for the university, where many structures dates from the 1960s and are grade II-listed.

The project includes:

• A £31m teaching and learning building, which is currently being built and is expected to open in September 2019.

The concrete walkways at the University of East Anglia, which are being upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEA The concrete walkways at the University of East Anglia, which are being upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEA

• A 4,500 sqm four-storey space, including three floors of science teaching laboratories to allow practical teaching across subjects including environmental sciences, computing, biology, physics, engineering, chemistry and pharmacy. The university hopes this space will promote collaboration between scientific disciplines.

• A new teaching and learning building which will double as a welcome point for people when they arrive on campus – construction is in initial stages.

• Refurbishment of main walkways on campus – the estates team began this project over summer 2018 and will continue its roll-out.

• Third phase of refurbishment for Earlham Hall including the creation of new teaching and offices spaces – it follows previous renovation work on the building, formerly a stable block.

Vice Chancellor of the UEA David Richardson. Picture: UEA Vice Chancellor of the UEA David Richardson. Picture: UEA

• Working with Historic England to ensure architecturally significant structures on the campus, such as the Lasdun Wall, are fit for the future.

It is understood that some teaching will be moved into temporary accommodation as the building projects take place.

Prof David Richardson, UEA vice chancellor, said: “We want to enable people to learn, teach, study, research and collaborate and to do so an inspiring, modern environment fit for the 22nd century.

“This is the next phase of work designed to ensure our campus continues to provide the best teaching and learning environment inspiring students and supporting colleagues to be best we can be.”