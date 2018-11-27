Search

Advanced search

A new science hub and upgraded learning spaces: how UEA will spend £250m rejuvenating its campus

27 November, 2018 - 14:00
Guests enjoy a tour of Building 60, the new science and engineering facility at the University of East Anglia, during a 'topping off' ceremony. The building is part of a £250m investment plan for infrastructure improvements at the university. Picture: UEA

Guests enjoy a tour of Building 60, the new science and engineering facility at the University of East Anglia, during a 'topping off' ceremony. The building is part of a £250m investment plan for infrastructure improvements at the university. Picture: UEA

UEA

A multimillion pound teaching and learning building and a new science block to encourage collaboration between courses will form part of a £250m investment at the University of East Anglia.

The Elizabeth Fry lecture theatre at the University of East Anglia, which has been upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEAThe Elizabeth Fry lecture theatre at the University of East Anglia, which has been upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEA

The investment, which will be made over the next 15 years, is designed to ensure the Norwich campus’s teaching facilities are fit for 21st – or even 22nd – century learning while maintaining its duty of care to the “nationally significant” architecture on the site.

It represents a major overhaul for the university, where many structures dates from the 1960s and are grade II-listed.

The project includes:

• A £31m teaching and learning building, which is currently being built and is expected to open in September 2019.

The concrete walkways at the University of East Anglia, which are being upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEAThe concrete walkways at the University of East Anglia, which are being upgraded as part of a major investment in infrastructure at the university. Picture: UEA

• A 4,500 sqm four-storey space, including three floors of science teaching laboratories to allow practical teaching across subjects including environmental sciences, computing, biology, physics, engineering, chemistry and pharmacy. The university hopes this space will promote collaboration between scientific disciplines.

• A new teaching and learning building which will double as a welcome point for people when they arrive on campus – construction is in initial stages.

• Refurbishment of main walkways on campus – the estates team began this project over summer 2018 and will continue its roll-out.

• Third phase of refurbishment for Earlham Hall including the creation of new teaching and offices spaces – it follows previous renovation work on the building, formerly a stable block.

Vice Chancellor of the UEA David Richardson. Picture: UEAVice Chancellor of the UEA David Richardson. Picture: UEA

• Working with Historic England to ensure architecturally significant structures on the campus, such as the Lasdun Wall, are fit for the future.

It is understood that some teaching will be moved into temporary accommodation as the building projects take place.

Prof David Richardson, UEA vice chancellor, said: “We want to enable people to learn, teach, study, research and collaborate and to do so an inspiring, modern environment fit for the 22nd century.

“This is the next phase of work designed to ensure our campus continues to provide the best teaching and learning environment inspiring students and supporting colleagues to be best we can be.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Everything you need to know as Art Fair East returns to Norwich

Brian Korteling and Will Teather outside St Andrews Hall - the venue for Art Fair East 2018

Editor’s opinion: Tell me what you want Norfolk and Norwich to be like in 2040

What a fine city Norwich is - but what do we want it to be by 2040?

Beauty therapist collapsed and died 17 days after breast enlargement

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents from a village in Norfolk rally round to help a homeless man get back on his feet

Residents help homeless man find his feet.

Homeless charity hopes to bring converted bus to Norwich

Eric Hewson, founder of homeless charity the Harvey Lewis Appeal, holding a Kit Bag, which includes toiletries and a sleeping bag for vulnerable people.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast