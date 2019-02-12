Norwich students’ Brexit-inspired documentary launches on Amazon Prime

University of East Anglia (UEA) students Callum Fairhurst and William Shears filming for their Europe In A Tuk Tuk documentary in Spain, which is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. Picture: UEA UEA

A brave Brexit-inspired expedition by two Norwich students across Europe is now available for people around the world to see.

Europe In A Tuk Tuk follows University of East Anglia students Callum Fairhurst and William Shears as they travel through 27 European countries in a three-wheeled Indian taxi.

The documentary, filmed over three months in 2017, is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Third year students Mr Fairhurst, who studies international development with politics, and Mr Shears, a politics and media student, undertook their unconventional journey to find out more about the other countries which make up the European Union in the aftermath of the UK’s referendum on membership of the bloc.

From spending a day with Polish millionaires and their sports cars to a police escort out of Hungary and a broken-down tuk tuk in Austria, the documentary captures both diversity and unity across the continent.

The two reviews left so far for the show on Amazon Prime give it five stars.

One viewer comments that they loved the 34-minute documentary but wished it was longer, while the second called it a “short but great insight into true Europe”.