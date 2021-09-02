UEA rises in ranking of world’s best universities

Published: 11:39 AM September 2, 2021

The University of East Anglia is 182 in the Times Higher Education world rankings. - Credit: Archant

The University of East Anglia has risen to its highest place in five years in a ranking of the world’s best universities.

A number of UK universities have climbed the Times Higher Education world rankings - with the UEA in Norwich rising from 200 last year to 182 in the new ratings.

The University of Oxford has become the first institution to retain top place in the international league table for the sixth year in a row.

Cambridge rises from sixth to fifth place, however US universities dominate the top 10, claiming eight places for the second year in a row.

University of East Anglia vice-chancellor professor David Richardson. - Credit: UEA

UEA was named in the top 50 for citations - the number of times a university’s published work is cited by scholars globally.

Vice-chancellor professor David Richardson said: “It is wonderful to see confirmation that UEA’s reputation as a research intensive university is growing on the world stage and putting us at the top table in the UK.”

