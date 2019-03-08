First look at university’s new science building

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:16 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 21 March 2019

R G Carter

After months under wraps, the exterior of a new science and engineering building at the University of East Anglia (UEA) has been unveiled.

The exterior of 'Building 60', the new science and engineering block at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, has been unveiled by construction company R G Carter. Picture: R G CarterThe exterior of 'Building 60', the new science and engineering block at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, has been unveiled by construction company R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

Scaffolding was removed from Building 60, as it will be known until its opening, at the campus this week to reveal the 25m flue extract chimney, designed to release exhaust air from the building.

It is coated in zinc shingles, which cut a striking figure and will also help to protect the building’s exterior.

More than 7,000 shingles have been placed by hand to cover the flue and other areas of the building.

The construction company behind the project, R G Carter, says progress is also being made on the four-storey building’s internal fit-out including laboratory installations.

Neil Wilson, UEA’s senior project lead for the building, said: “The unveiling of the exterior appearance of the building is a significant step in the project and the distinctive design will really add to the aesthetic of the UEA campus.”

