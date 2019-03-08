UEA seeks permission to refurbish its lecture theatres

University of East Anglia. Photo: Archant Archant

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is hoping to refurbish two lecture theatres at its Norwich campus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans submitted to Norwich City Council state the university intends to “refresh” the lecture theatres within the science block of its Grade II listed 'teaching wall' building.

If approved, the work will see the existing carpets, walls and seating replaced.

It comes as the UEA last year announced how it intends to invest £250m in its campus.

The investment, which will be made over the next 15 years, is designed to ensure the Norwich campus' teaching facilities are fit for the 21st century.

The project includes a £31m teaching and learning building, the refurbishment of the main walkways on the campus and the third phase of Earlham Hall's refurbishment.

It is understood that some teaching will be moved into temporary accommodation as the building project take place.