Twin sisters both offered place at Cambridge University

PUBLISHED: 10:15 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 29 January 2020

A class act! Twins Abbie and Emily Smyth are among three students at Lowestoft Sixth Form College to receive Cambridge university offers. L-R Rhys Ransome, Abbie Smyth, Emily Smyth. Photo: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

A class act! Twins Abbie and Emily Smyth are among three students at Lowestoft Sixth Form College to receive Cambridge university offers. L-R Rhys Ransome, Abbie Smyth, Emily Smyth. Photo: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

Twin sisters are among three students from a sixth form to receive offers to study at the University of Cambridge.

Abbie and Emily Smyth, from Lowestoft Sixth Form College, are celebrating after having both secured offers to study English literature at the university.

Ranked as one of the top universities in the world, the application process for the University of Cambridge is highly competitive, with each place to study receiving around five applications.

Abbie, who has been offered a place at Girton College, said: "It just shows that hard work really can get you anywhere.

Her sister Emily, who has been offered a place at Robinson College, added: "The fact that myself and my sister have both got in is especially exciting, having always bounced ideas off each other and now choosing to take the same subject at uni. I'm happy to know that we'll still be able to help each other even at separate colleges".

The twins are not off to the university on their own, as friend and classmate Rhys Ransome will be joining them after receiving an offer to study mathematics.

Rhys Ransome was also overjoyed with his achievement, having secured a highly coveted offer to study Mathematics at Corpus Christi College. He said: "Being something I've aspired to for a long time, I'm excited to have received an offer, and have the chance to study at such a prestigious university."

Now the twins and their classmate Rhys need to make sure they meet their offers as they finish their final year of A-Levels.

Keith Shiels, principal of Lowestoft Sixth Form College, said: "I am incredibly proud of our students. These well-deserved offers award students' hard work and dedication. I am delighted to see their talents being recognised."

Matt Page, director of faculty and leader of the school's gifted and talented programme, added: "I am thrilled for Abbie, Emily and Rhys.

"There is certainly a lot of hard work still to go leading up to the exam period, but this is excellent news for the students and the local area, and I hope Abbie, Emily and Rhys' success inspires others to work hard and aim high."

