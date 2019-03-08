These Norfolk schools have been ranked among the country's best
PUBLISHED: 13:37 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 15 November 2019
Town Close School
Four Norfolk independent schools have been ranked among the best in the country by the Times Education Supplement (TES).
Town Close School, Norwich School and Norwich High School for Girls' senior and prep schools have been shortlisted in the TES Independent School Awards 2020.
Norwich School is nominated for the creativity award, which commends schools that encourage pupils to think outside the box in their learning.
Norwich High School for Girls is on the shortlist for strategic initiative of the year, which rewards schools who put bold new plans into action for their pupils.
Meanwhile both Town Close School in Ipswich Road, Norwich and Norwich High Prep School for Girls are in the running for pre-prep/prep school of the year, which recognises the best in early years and primary education.
The winners will be announced at a gala on February 7, 2020.