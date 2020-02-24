'Children are safe and happy' - Junior school improves Ofsted rating

A town's junior school has received an improved Ofsted rating after being told they needed to improve three years ago.

Toftwood Community Junior School, on Westfield Road, Dereham, welcomed watchdog inspectors in January.

A report published after the visit rated the school good and said: "Pupils now access a good quality of education at the school."

The report also spoke of the"'rapid improvement since the last inspection", and said: "[Pupils] know that there is always someone to talk to if they have a concern.

"Pupils consider that bullying does not happen often. If it does occur, adults are quick to resolve any issues.

"One pupil commented that 'everyone is here to help you'."

Other praise included parents and carers being positive about changes at the school, children being safe and happy and pupils being well looked after.

The last time Toftwood Junior School was rated good was in 2010, and headteacher Joanna Pedlow said she is keen to sustain the improvements.

She said: "This judgement reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone in our school community who has worked tirelessly over the last two and a half years to make the improvements necessary and to ensure that our school is a great place to be.

"I would like to express a huge thank you to all of the staff, governors, professionals, volunteers, parents/carers and children who have made this possible.

"It is a pleasure to go into classes now and see children so focused on their learning, aiming to improve every day."

Ofsted describe a 'good' school as one that provides well for the needs of its pupils and prepares them effectively for the next stage of their education or employment.

Mrs Pedlow said: "We won't be having banners made to put up outside the school, we feel the money we have is to spend on our children.

"We recognise that there are always things that can be improved and we continue to work on these, as in all schools."

Toftwood Junior School will receive a one-day short inspection every three years, or a full inspection if the school's performance changes dramatically.