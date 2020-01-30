Search

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

PUBLISHED: 07:05 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 30 January 2020

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Three Norfolk high schools will soon be under new management after being switched to different academy trusts.

Fakenham Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust. Photo: Fakenham AcademyFakenham Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust. Photo: Fakenham Academy

The moves have been announced for Attleborough Academy Norfolk, Fakenham Academy Norfolk and Wayland Academy Norfolk in Watton.

Both Attleborough Academy Norfolk and Fakenham Academy Norfolk will join Sapientia Education Trust while Wayland Academy Norfolk will join Inspiration Trust.

Wayland Academy Norfolk in Watton will join the Inspiration Trust. Picture: TEN GroupWayland Academy Norfolk in Watton will join the Inspiration Trust. Picture: TEN Group

It is anticipated the transfer of all three schools will be completed by April 1.

The move was prompted by a strategic review from which the multi-academy trust Norfolk Academies concluded that its schools would benefit from being partnered in larger groupings of similar schools.

Other factors behind the shake-up included key shifts in education policy and schools funding over the last decade.

Mark Jeffries, chairman of Norfolk Academies, said: "The education sector has seen major shifts since our schools came together in a diverse federation providing a broad curriculum that brought together academic and vocational opportunities.

"The decision to re-broker our schools to new trusts was made in light of these changes and because it is in the best long-term interests of our schools and pupils.

"This announcement provides clarity on the future direction for our schools in Attleborough, Fakenham, and Watton."

Both the chief executive of Inspiration Trust Dame Rachel de Souza and the chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust Jonathan Taylor welcomed the schools.

Mr Taylor said: "Attleborough Academy Norfolk and Fakenham Academy Norfolk are good schools and all of us at Sapientia Education Trust are looking forward to working together and to supporting them in becoming even better."

Dame de Souza said: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Wayland Academy Norfolk to the Inspiration Trust family. We share their ambitions for the school and will be working with the principal and teaching team to build on the success they've already made."

Within the next week the trust is also set to confirm details of the potential transfer of its one primary school, Wayland Junior Academy Watton.

