Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

National cup final beckons for city school's girls football team

David Hannant

Published: 10:20 AM March 25, 2022
Thorpe St Andrew Year 7 girls football team, who have reached the school's first national cup final in 15 years

Thorpe St Andrew Year 7 girls football team, who have reached the school's first national cup final in 15 years - Credit: Louise Miller

A girls football team will fly the flag for Norfolk this year after reaching the final of a national cup competition.

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form's under 12s saw off competition from Liverpool school Archbishop Blanch on Thursday to secure a place in the final of the ESFA National Cup.

The 2-0 victory, which came on home soil, will see the team given the opportunity to play at the home ground of a professional football team from either the Premier League or the Championship.

Around 200 parents turned out to cheer the girls on as goals from Ava Munnings and Lily Goddard secured the coveted spot in the final for Thorpe St Andrew.

At the final whistle, parents and fellow students flooded the pitch to congratulate the team on reaching the school's first national cup final in 15 years.

The final will be played at a ground to be determined in the week of May 23.

