Search

Advanced search

Latest school to be hit by coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 11:42 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 18 March 2020

Grove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Another Lowestoft-area school is set to be closed as the coronavirus crisis continues.

After the first two schools in the Lowestoft area confirmed on Tuesday they would be temporarily closed from after today (Wednesday, March 18), staff shortages have forced the “whole school closure” of Grove Primary School from Thursday, March 19.

Grove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The school in Framfield Road, Carlton Colville also announced that “children can be picked up from 1pm today, Wednesday, March 18.

“The school will be closed from Thursday, March 19 until at least after the Easter break (Monday, April 20) due to staffing shortages.”

A message from the school leadership team was sent to parents and carers of Grove Primary pupils.

It said: “The reason we have taken this decision is because we do not have enough members of staff to ensure the health and safety of pupils (teacher/support staff/pupil ratios) and the ability to keep the school clean to the necessary standards.

“This has been a difficult decision to make but the welfare of staff and children is paramount.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we wish you the very best for the coming weeks.”

The school has updated Home Learning online activities on its website to work on during the school closure.

Staffing issues amid the growing outbreak have seen various Norfolk schools forced into total or partial closures in recent days.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

‘We will remain open’ - Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

The bar at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap in Norwich. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Man in court after policewoman suffered fractured eye socket in attack

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We can no longer ask you to come’: Owners of Farmyard restaurant’s sad closure over coronavirus

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, at the Farmyard restaurant. Pic: Archant
Drive 24