Latest school to be hit by coronavirus closure

Grove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Another Lowestoft-area school is set to be closed as the coronavirus crisis continues.

After the first two schools in the Lowestoft area confirmed on Tuesday they would be temporarily closed from after today (Wednesday, March 18), staff shortages have forced the “whole school closure” of Grove Primary School from Thursday, March 19.

The school in Framfield Road, Carlton Colville also announced that “children can be picked up from 1pm today, Wednesday, March 18.

“The school will be closed from Thursday, March 19 until at least after the Easter break (Monday, April 20) due to staffing shortages.”

A message from the school leadership team was sent to parents and carers of Grove Primary pupils.

It said: “The reason we have taken this decision is because we do not have enough members of staff to ensure the health and safety of pupils (teacher/support staff/pupil ratios) and the ability to keep the school clean to the necessary standards.

“This has been a difficult decision to make but the welfare of staff and children is paramount.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we wish you the very best for the coming weeks.”

The school has updated Home Learning online activities on its website to work on during the school closure.

Staffing issues amid the growing outbreak have seen various Norfolk schools forced into total or partial closures in recent days.