Search

Advanced search

Parents told to monitor internet usage after cyberbullying Instagram account discovered

PUBLISHED: 13:50 18 December 2018

Parents of children from Thetford Academy have been reminded to keep an eye on student's internet usage after an incident of cyberbullying. Photo: Google

Parents of children from Thetford Academy have been reminded to keep an eye on student's internet usage after an incident of cyberbullying. Photo: Google

Google

A Norfolk school has called on parents to monitor their children’s use of the internet after an Instagram account was reported for cyberbullying.

A spokesman for the Inspiration Trust which runs Thetford Academy said parents have a “crucial role” in keeping an eye on children’s internet usage only a month after the school ran an anti-bullying week.

The reminder came after an Instagram account called @thetfordacadrumors was set up, posting information and rumours that one parent described as “bullying”.

The account, @thetfordacadrumors, is believed to have been set up by a student at the school, and it subsequently removed posts, posted apologies and has now been deleted.

Inspiration Trust spokesman James Goffin said: “We take any bullying very seriously and encourage pupils to stay safe online through initiatives like Thetford Academy’s anti-bullying week in November.

“Parents and families also have an crucial role to play in monitoring children’s use of the internet outside of school time.”

Parents took to Facebook to share their knowledge of the account and to warn other parents, with one parent saying they would class what was being posted as “bullying”.

In November, the school ran an anti-bullying week which included a Cyberbullying Day on Thursday, November 15, which encouraged students to think about how they can keep themselves safe online and use social media responsibly.

One user on Facebook said: “Some of the stuff I’ve read on this account is extremely inappropriate and is what I would class as bullying.

“I wanted to make parents or other aunties/uncles, carers, brothers, sisters of kids...aware of this account and to check your child’s phone to see if they’re either a victim of this behaviour or possibly one of the children participating.”

After the account was reported, another poster said: “If those tactics [reporting the account] don’t work the best defence is to make sure that your child has a strong sense of self worth and confidence to see that how they are being treated by these bullies is a reflection of their inadequacies and them.

“It’s the bullies that should be helped as they have the most problems.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Weather warning issued for Weston

Wind and rain is expected.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Fortunately it wasn’t further up the road’: Firefighter hits out at illegally parked cars

Firefighters struggled to access a kitchen fire in Princes Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Ben Horne.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists