Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers
- Credit: St Benet’s MAT
The end of the school year is drawing near, and children will be saying goodbye to the teachers who have made such a big difference.
In an extraordinary year, teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances.
We are giving children and parents the opportunity to send a message to say thank you.
Whether school staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or they have helped with homeschooling and been reassuring on the return to classes, we want to hear your thank you messages.
Send them in using the form with the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name. As an extra special thank you, include a picture of your child alongside your message.
Alternatively you can email your message, together with your name and the name of the school and any images to simon.parkin@archant.co.uk
We will feature as many messages as we can ahead of many schools breaking up for the summer holidays.
