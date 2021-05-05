News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Team GB athlete to inspire pupils to get healthy with visit to school

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:06 PM May 5, 2021   
Year 6 pupil Casey at Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy in Thetford

Year 6 pupil Casey at Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy in Thetford where Team GB athlete Montell Douglas is to visit. - Credit: DNEAT

A Team GB Olympian is set to give an inspirational talk to pupils at a Norfolk school to boost mental and physical health after lockdown.

Bobsleigh athlete Montell Douglas, who is also a former 100m British record holder and represented Team GB as a sprinter at the 2008 Summer Olympics, will be visiting Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy in Thetford next month. 

During the school assembly, she will show her medals and share her story on how she achieved Olympic status, nutrition, diet and dedication to help capture the imagination of the pupils.  

The event, in partnership with Sports For Champions UK, also aims to raise funds for key equipment and resources.

Interim headteacher Chris Read said: “We are actively seeking to enhance our existing curriculum to support our community as we move on from the national lockdowns. 

“The visit from Montell Douglas will provide opportunities for children and staff to focus on improving their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Pupils playing sport at Bishop’s Church of England Primary Academy in Thetford

The visit of athlete Montell Douglas also aims to raise funds for resources for the Thetford school. - Credit: DNEAT


South Norfolk News

