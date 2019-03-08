Search

Teacher dismissed amid physical abuse allegations

PUBLISHED: 13:52 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 13 March 2019

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

A teacher will face a misconduct hearing after being accused of physically abusing pupils.

The teacher left the school, St Michael’s Academy in King’s Lynn, last year after the allegations were made.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) which runs the school said it “takes any allegation of abuse extremely seriously and we work closely with the local statutory bodies”.

“The academy and the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust have followed national and statutory safeguarding advice and guidance and can confirm that the teacher no longer works for the Trust or the academy.”

A hearing will be held into the allegations by the Teaching Regulation Agency later this year.

