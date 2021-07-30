News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Headteacher 'delighted' as new space created for primary school

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:03 AM July 30, 2021   
children stood in front of adults

Pupils from Browick Road Primary and Nursery School and representatives from the school, Bovis Homes and Taylor Wimpey. - Credit: Andrew Carpenter

A Norfolk primary school has a new learning space after two housebuilders joined forces.

Browick Road Primary and Nursery School will get a refurbished building in the school grounds for new pupils in the coming academic year.

Bovis Homes, UK housebuilders, gave its support after the school acquired an unoccupied residential building and received planning permission to change its use.

Bovis Homes then enlisted the help of Taylor Wimpey to make the space usable and enjoyable for the pupils.

Chris Baldry, area build manager for Vistry Eastern who led the project, said: “We were absolutely delighted to be able to support the school with the works and it’s been an absolute pleasure to see our team work so hard to get the work done."

Julie Pearce, regional apprenticeship manager for Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “As soon as we heard about this project, we knew we had to get involved."

Pauline McMullan, headteacher at Browick Road Primary School, said: “All the staff and pupils are absolutely delighted with the new teaching space and we can’t wait to get in and make the most of it!”

