Two Norfolk village schools join academy trust

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:35 AM July 18, 2022
Laura Green with Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust

Laura Green, Executive Headteacher of Tacolneston and Morley Church of England Primary School with Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

Two Norfolk primary schools have joined a growing academy trust.

Tacolneston and Morley Church of England Primary Schools have become part of the Diocese of Norwich St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust (MAT).

The schools, which are both rated as 'good' in their latest Ofsted reports, have 241 pupils and 44 staff between them.

Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Trust said: “We have a strong track record as a trust of working with small Church of England primaries and federations, supporting them to find success.

"We could not be more delighted to fully welcome these two primary schools under the Tacolneston and Morley Federation to our trust.”  

Laura Green, executive headteacher, said it is a "very exciting time" for the federation after working with the trust for more than a year under their associate members scheme.

She added: “Both staff and parents have been very supportive of the move, as it is a good next step for our staff and our pupils."

