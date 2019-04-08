Search

Plaits the spirit! How you can get the Viking look

08 April, 2019 - 16:30
Madeleine Humphries, seven, starts the half term holidays with a Viking plait from Norwich City College students at Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Madeleine Humphries, seven, starts the half term holidays with a Viking plait from Norwich City College students at Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Visitors to Norwich Castle will have the opportunity for a Viking makeover this Easter.

Bee Court, 12 and Matilda Court, 10 with their Viking-inspired hairstyles at Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil DidsburyBee Court, 12 and Matilda Court, 10 with their Viking-inspired hairstyles at Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury

To tie in with the Viking: Rediscover the Legend exhibition running at the Castle Museum, hairdressing students from City College Norwich are manning a pop-up salon offering Viking plaits.

As well as giving visitors an extra insight into Viking culture, for the level two and three students working at the Viking Sassoon it is providing valuable work experience.

Bethany Whymark gets her hair in Viking plait at Norwich Castle from one of the hairdressing students at City College Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyBethany Whymark gets her hair in Viking plait at Norwich Castle from one of the hairdressing students at City College Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Cheryl Pinner, level two technical certificate in hairdressing course leader at City College Norwich, said: “It is lovely for our students as it has given them an awareness of historical hair and it is great for them to be working with the public.”

• Appointments at the pop-up salon on April 11, 15 and 18 can be pre-booked by calling Norwich Castle Museum on 01603 495897. The museum’s Viking-inspired events programme, Legend! will run throughout the school holidays until September.

Bethany Whymark with her Viking plait, courtesy of City College Norwich hairdressing students who set up a salon inside Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil DidsburyBethany Whymark with her Viking plait, courtesy of City College Norwich hairdressing students who set up a salon inside Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Norwich Castle were offered a Viking makeover courtesy of hairdressing students from City College Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyVisitors to Norwich Castle were offered a Viking makeover courtesy of hairdressing students from City College Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

