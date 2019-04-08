Plaits the spirit! How you can get the Viking look
Visitors to Norwich Castle will have the opportunity for a Viking makeover this Easter.
To tie in with the Viking: Rediscover the Legend exhibition running at the Castle Museum, hairdressing students from City College Norwich are manning a pop-up salon offering Viking plaits.
As well as giving visitors an extra insight into Viking culture, for the level two and three students working at the Viking Sassoon it is providing valuable work experience.
Cheryl Pinner, level two technical certificate in hairdressing course leader at City College Norwich, said: “It is lovely for our students as it has given them an awareness of historical hair and it is great for them to be working with the public.”
• Appointments at the pop-up salon on April 11, 15 and 18 can be pre-booked by calling Norwich Castle Museum on 01603 495897. The museum’s Viking-inspired events programme, Legend! will run throughout the school holidays until September.