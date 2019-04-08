Video

Plaits the spirit! How you can get the Viking look

Madeleine Humphries, seven, starts the half term holidays with a Viking plait from Norwich City College students at Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Visitors to Norwich Castle will have the opportunity for a Viking makeover this Easter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bee Court, 12 and Matilda Court, 10 with their Viking-inspired hairstyles at Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury Bee Court, 12 and Matilda Court, 10 with their Viking-inspired hairstyles at Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury

To tie in with the Viking: Rediscover the Legend exhibition running at the Castle Museum, hairdressing students from City College Norwich are manning a pop-up salon offering Viking plaits.

As well as giving visitors an extra insight into Viking culture, for the level two and three students working at the Viking Sassoon it is providing valuable work experience.

Bethany Whymark gets her hair in Viking plait at Norwich Castle from one of the hairdressing students at City College Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Bethany Whymark gets her hair in Viking plait at Norwich Castle from one of the hairdressing students at City College Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Cheryl Pinner, level two technical certificate in hairdressing course leader at City College Norwich, said: “It is lovely for our students as it has given them an awareness of historical hair and it is great for them to be working with the public.”

• Appointments at the pop-up salon on April 11, 15 and 18 can be pre-booked by calling Norwich Castle Museum on 01603 495897. The museum’s Viking-inspired events programme, Legend! will run throughout the school holidays until September.

Bethany Whymark with her Viking plait, courtesy of City College Norwich hairdressing students who set up a salon inside Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury Bethany Whymark with her Viking plait, courtesy of City College Norwich hairdressing students who set up a salon inside Norwich Castle. Picture: Neil Didsbury