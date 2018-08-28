Gallery

Festive show wows the crowds as students shine in Christmas Spectacular

Christmas Spectacular from Benjamin Britten Music Academy. Picture: Benjamin Britten Music Academy Benjamin Britten Music Academy

An all singing, all dancing Christmas Spectacular is wowing audiences in Lowestoft.

Talented students from Benjamin Britten Music Academy have returned to the stage for their latest festive show – which is full of energetic routines that will leave the crowds full of Christmas cheer.

With a cast of 130 students and a live band, the Christmas Spectacular opened in style on Thursday night (December 13) to rave reviews, and the show will be performed on two more nights next week, which have already sold out.

Featuring all time Christmas favourites such as I’ll Be Home For Christmas, Let It Snow and Christmas Baby, no festive spectacular show would be complete without some surprises along the way.

Rehearsals have been under way for the last seven weeks and the staff and students have worked tirelessly to bring this Christmas Spectacular to life. Head of performing arts at the academy in Blyford Road, Corinne Harrod-Breen, said: “This Christmas Spectacular is really something special.

“The band do a fantastic job at bringing Christmas classics to life and the cast are simply brilliant on stage. Our students work so hard and we are so very proud of them all. The range and talent of the students here is exceptional.

“This has been another wonderful year for Performing Arts and we are excited for what the New Year will hold.”

The production has involved numerous students across the school. The technical and backstage crew is led by Lee Chapman and students work hard to bring the Christmas magic to life through special effects.

Technical director Mr Chapman said: “Once again the tech crew have worked so hard to ensure the smooth running of the show. They are a real credit to the school.”

Year 11 student Ezme Anderson said: “This is my fifth and final Christmas production and I have loved every moment. I cannot believe this is my last Christmas show but I will remember them forever.”

Year 9 Oliver Lines said: “I have only been at the school a few weeks and I love it! There is so much to do for Performing Arts.”

This year’s final nights for the Christmas Spectacular will be held at the school on Blyford Road on the evenings of Monday and Tuesday December 17/18.

