Primary school first in Norfolk to achieve national mental health award

PUBLISHED: 10:29 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 09 March 2020

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher of Stalham Academy with mental health lead Michelle Moore. Picture: Stalham Academy

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher of Stalham Academy with mental health lead Michelle Moore. Picture: Stalham Academy

Stalham Academy

A Norfolk primary school has won national recognition for helping to tackle mental health.

Stalham Academy has become the first primary in Norfolk to be awarded the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools silver award. Picture: Antony KellyStalham Academy has become the first primary in Norfolk to be awarded the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools silver award. Picture: Antony Kelly

Stalham Academy has become the first primary in Norfolk to be awarded the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools silver award.

Executive headteacher Glenn Russell said: "This is an excellent achievement. It outlines the hard work and priority that the staff place on supporting the wellbeing and mental health of the children at the school.

"It also identifies how leaders have a focus on supporting the staff and adults within the school community too.

"The mental health lead and her team have worked non stop to introduce and enhance the provision we have at the school and it is really starting to show the impact now."

MORE: Open Up at Open: Our major new event dedicated to improving Norfolk's mental health

The scheme aims to strengthen the mental health of the next generation by supporting schools to make a "positive change", improving students' outcomes and life chances.

It looks into different areas of school life, from leadership and governance, staff and pupil wellbeing, to working with outside agencies.

The primary school was rated as good in its latest Ofsted report in 2017.

