Academy head steps down after one year in post

Glenn Russell is stepping down as executive headteacher at St Clements Hill Primary Academy after a year in post. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

The head of one of Norfolk's newest schools is stepping down.

St Clements Hill Primary Academy off Sprowston Road in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa St Clements Hill Primary Academy off Sprowston Road in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Glenn Russell, who has been executive headteacher at St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich since it opened in September 2018, served his final day at the school this week.

He will be replaced by Joanna Ward, headteacher at Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery, who will take up the post from September.

Mr Russell will stay on as executive head at Stalham Academy and will be working with leadership at the Right for Success Trust, which runs the schools, on new projects.

The trust's chief executive Don Evans said handing over St Clements to new leadership would free up Mr Russell's "skills and expertise".

He added: "The trust is enormously grateful to Glenn who, alongside lead teacher Ella Quinn and the rest of the staff team, has done a fantastic job establishing a school which is consistently praised by parents for the excellent progress their children have made."