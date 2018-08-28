South Norfolk school pupils pioneer dementia awareness for teenagers

Diss High School pupils Kieran Murphy, Beth Dennis, Rebecca Hall, Charlotte Button, Callum Nunn and Zinhle Moyo who took part in promoting dementia awareness. Picture: South Norfolk Council Archant

Pupils at Diss High School have pioneered a project to raise awareness of dementia through a series of morning assemblies that could be copied by schools across South Norfolk.

The students performed a play that they had written themselves highlighting the difficulties faced by those living with dementia.

The nine pupils worked with South Norfolk Dementia Action Alliance who, together with MTM Youth Services and the South Norfolk Youth Advisory Board, are beginning the roll out of a Dementia Aware Youth initiative.

South Norfolk Cabinet member Yvonne Bendle said: “This is the first event of its kind in South Norfolk, and we hope we can replicate this success across other high schools in our district. It’s important that people of all ages understand the challenges of living with dementia and be aware of the coping mechanisms that can be used to make life easier.”

In Norfolk there is an estimated 16,400 people with dementia.

Diss pupils taking part included Kieran Murphy, Beth Dennis, Rebecca Hall, Charlotte Button, Callum Nunn, Zinhle Moyo, Joseph Keeley and Georgina Addison-Armour.

All attendees of the assemblies will receive a certificate to show they are part of the Dementia Aware Youth initiative.

For more information or to get your school involved please contact Emma Brookes on 01508

533945 or email dementia@s-norfolk.gov.uk