Search

Advanced search

South Norfolk school pupils pioneer dementia awareness for teenagers

PUBLISHED: 09:03 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 23 November 2018

Diss High School pupils Kieran Murphy, Beth Dennis, Rebecca Hall, Charlotte Button, Callum Nunn and Zinhle Moyo who took part in promoting dementia awareness. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Diss High School pupils Kieran Murphy, Beth Dennis, Rebecca Hall, Charlotte Button, Callum Nunn and Zinhle Moyo who took part in promoting dementia awareness. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

Pupils at Diss High School have pioneered a project to raise awareness of dementia through a series of morning assemblies that could be copied by schools across South Norfolk.

The students performed a play that they had written themselves highlighting the difficulties faced by those living with dementia.

The nine pupils worked with South Norfolk Dementia Action Alliance who, together with MTM Youth Services and the South Norfolk Youth Advisory Board, are beginning the roll out of a Dementia Aware Youth initiative.

South Norfolk Cabinet member Yvonne Bendle said: “This is the first event of its kind in South Norfolk, and we hope we can replicate this success across other high schools in our district. It’s important that people of all ages understand the challenges of living with dementia and be aware of the coping mechanisms that can be used to make life easier.”

In Norfolk there is an estimated 16,400 people with dementia.

Diss pupils taking part included Kieran Murphy, Beth Dennis, Rebecca Hall, Charlotte Button, Callum Nunn, Zinhle Moyo, Joseph Keeley and Georgina Addison-Armour.

All attendees of the assemblies will receive a certificate to show they are part of the Dementia Aware Youth initiative.

For more information or to get your school involved please contact Emma Brookes on 01508

533945 or email dementia@s-norfolk.gov.uk

Most Read

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Video ‘We will do our very best for you’ - Delia Smith makes pledge to Norwich City fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Retailers frustration as road works extended ahead of Black Friday

Barriers mean pedestrians are having to walk far out of their way to cross the road. Photo: Bethany Wales

New laser tag arena opens in Norwich car park

Owner Tirion Davies armed with a phaser in the new Labyrinth Norwich laser tag arena she has opened at Rose Lane Car Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Opinion Running column: Can our running clubs harness Norfolk’s top runners?

The City of Norwich Athletic Club dominated the Trowse 10K last month. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast