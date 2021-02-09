Carnival organisers donate £5,000 in funds to supply laptops

Published: 5:01 PM February 9, 2021

Organisers of a town carnival have decided to give back after last year's event was cancelled, by donating £5,000 of its funds to a local primary school to buy laptops for children in need.

Stuart McClean, who is chair of Sheringham Carnival, decided to donate the money to Sheringham Primary School after reading about the thousands of children unable to access home learning as they do not have an internet connected device.

It comes as this newspaper is running the Every Child Online campaign alongside Norfolk Community Foundation and Norfolk County Council to provide a laptop or digital device to the 6,000 children across the county who are unable to access online learning.

Mr McClean said the carnival had been looking to put some of the money it could not use on an event last year back into the community and decided providing laptops was the most important thing that could be done in the town at the present moment.

He said: "We took note of the nationwide appeal that there were some home schooling families without laptops so we decided to release some funds to Sheringham Primary School.

"This is money that we've built up over the last ten years and we always put some away for a rainy day and we felt this was quiet a timely thing.

"It's so important and I know it was gratefully received, it's a town fund because it is all money we make during the year for the carnivals and Viking festivals.

"It's an opportunity for us to put something back in."

The donation comes after the carnival had previously given the school £2,000, two years ago, to buy scooters for disadvantaged children and last year provided £1,000 towards the construction of a new learning kitchen.

The donation comes after last year's carnival was held virtually, to make up for the cancelled physical carnival, with an online Punch and Judy show.

Those wishing to donate equipment to the Every Child Online campaign should email devices@norfolk.gov.uk.

To donate funds visit: www.norfolkfoundation.com/every-child-online/