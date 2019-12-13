Search

Advanced search

Poll

Parents share experiences of 'poor and very little' sex education with primary school

PUBLISHED: 16:11 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 13 December 2019

Mattishall Primary School headteacher Tony Chapman. Picture: Andy Newman

Mattishall Primary School headteacher Tony Chapman. Picture: Andy Newman

Archant

For many parents, broaching the subject of sex with their children can be difficult.

But for the staff at a mid-Norfolk primary school, they are tackling the issues head on by asking families to contribute to the future learning of their pupils.

Mattishall Primary School, near Dereham, recently held an informal Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education information evening - inviting families to share their own experiences.

Headteacher Tony Chapman described the event as "really positive" and praised the turnout.

He said: "The subject matter can be a tricky topic of discussion for parents, but they all left the event feeling much more confident about engaging in conversation with their children."

Mattishall Primary School recently held an informal Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education information evening, inviting families to share their own experiences. Picture: MATTISHALL PRIMARYMattishall Primary School recently held an informal Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education information evening, inviting families to share their own experiences. Picture: MATTISHALL PRIMARY

Back in March this year, families were invited to contribute their thoughts as part of a school consultation on what they felt children should learn about staying healthy and safe in the modern world.

You may also want to watch:

The findings from this were revealed on the evening, before families and staff shared their own experiences of past Relationships and Sex Education learning.

Claire Findlay, assistant headteacher and subject lead, said: "Most people said it was very poor and very little was spoken about at home or in school. We shared some recent research statistics which found young people saying that sex education was too little too late.

Mattishall Primary School recently held an informal Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education information evening, inviting families to share their own experiences. Picture: MATTISHALL PRIMARYMattishall Primary School recently held an informal Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education information evening, inviting families to share their own experiences. Picture: MATTISHALL PRIMARY

"Families then had the opportunity to have a look at some of the activities that we would be using to support the children's learning from each year group so they could see the progression.

"There was an excellent vibe in the room. It felt like we were all working together to achieve the same goal; keeping our children safe and healthy in today's modern world."

The group, made up of three governors, 19 staff and 41 parents, then considered what current risks and opportunities young people faced in the local community.

Ms Findlay added: "We talked about how this would relate to the curriculum provision that we provide as a school.

"Some risks mentioned were social media, mental health, county lines, road safety, peer pressure, and more. And some opportunities which were mentioned included schools, after school clubs, woodland, beach, city, town environments."

The Department for Education's RSE statutory requirements, which come into effect in 2020, were also shared via a presentation.

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Trip to ‘team of the moment’ Leicester comes too soon for City captain Hanley

Grant Hanley is back in full training for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman arrested following earlier crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Caroline Flack charged with assault

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists