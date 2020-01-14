Search

Koala bears, a puppy and an author - can you spot your child in our School Report?

PUBLISHED: 16:24 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 14 January 2020

It's been a busy start to the new term. Picture: Howard Junior School/Town Close School/Dereham Junior Academy

It's been a busy start to the new term. Picture: Howard Junior School/Town Close School/Dereham Junior Academy

Howard Junior School/Town Close School/Dereham Junior Academy

It was a busy first week of the new term in schools across Norfolk and we have been sent some great photos for our School Report.

Town Close School's new school dog Bella, 5-month old Australian Labradoodle, has joined help enhance the children's educational, social and emotional development. Picture: Town Close School

Pupils at Howard Junior School are continuing to raise money to help protect the wildlife from the Australian wildfire which have devastated the country since November. The money raised by the school is being donated online to Australian charity WIRES (Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.) which is rescuing and caring for native animals in the New South Wales and Queensland regions of the country. Last month, the charity recieved 20,000 phone calls and their volunteers attended over 3,300 rescues.

Town Close School have welcomed Bela, a five-month old Australian Labradoodle, to the school's Learning Support Team to enhance the children's educational, social and emotional development. Research reporting the profound benefits of dogs within education has led to a growing movement towards the introduction of 'Reading' and 'Therapy' dogs within schools. Children, who found reading practice difficult, were found to be more willing and able to read to an animal than they were to a human and similarly, within the field of counselling, children found the presence of a dog a source of comfort and companionship.

Norwich based author Alexander Gordon Smith held an assembly for Year 9 pupils at Caister Academy and helped some of them in a workshop to create short stories for a competition. Picture: Caister Academy

As a puppy, Bella attended a four-week training course with WKD Trained Dogs, a residential training centre that specialises in school and service dogs who also carry out temperament tests to ensure that each particular puppy is suited to the environment in which they will live and work.

Headmaster of Town Close School Nick Bevington said: "It was obviously incredibly important that we selected a puppy who would be perfectly suited to working with children who have a range of needs and experience with animals. Bella is a fantastic asset to the School; the children, staff and parents are all incredibly excited to have her as part of the Town Close family."

Norwich based author Alexander Gordon Smith held an assembly for Year 9 pupils at Caister Academy and helped some of them in a workshop to create short stories for a competition. Picture: Caister Academy Norwich based author Alexander Gordon Smith held an assembly for Year 9 pupils at Caister Academy and helped some of them in a workshop to create short stories for a competition. Picture: Caister Academy

Year 9 students at Caister ACademy were visited by Norwich based author Alexander Gordon Smith who has written twelve novels including the Escapre From Furnace series. Following an assembly with the year group, some pupils took a masterclass in creating compelling short stories. They had to think about plots and characters which will be developed in a future workshop. These stories will be entered into the 'Undercover Authors' Creative Writing Competition'.

- Don't miss our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in School Report, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Year 6 pupils from Dereham Junior Academy enjoyed a day out in London exploring the Science Museum and experimenting in the awe-inspiring 'WonderLab'. Picture: Dereham Junior Academy

Year 6 pupils from Dereham Junior Academy enjoyed a day out in London exploring the Science Museum and experimenting in the awe-inspiring ‘WonderLab’. Picture: Dereham Junior AcademyYear 6 pupils from Dereham Junior Academy enjoyed a day out in London exploring the Science Museum and experimenting in the awe-inspiring ‘WonderLab’. Picture: Dereham Junior Academy

Year 6 pupils from Dereham Junior Academy enjoyed a day out in London exploring the Science Museum and experimenting in the awe-inspiring ‘WonderLab’. Picture: Dereham Junior AcademyYear 6 pupils from Dereham Junior Academy enjoyed a day out in London exploring the Science Museum and experimenting in the awe-inspiring ‘WonderLab’. Picture: Dereham Junior Academy

Howard Junior School have been raising money for WIRES in Australia who are rescuing native wildlife from the wildfires. Picture: Howard Junior SchoolHoward Junior School have been raising money for WIRES in Australia who are rescuing native wildlife from the wildfires. Picture: Howard Junior School

Langley Prep at Taverham Hall are delighted that 5 of their pupils passed their ABRSM music examinations, taken at the end of last term. Picture: Langley Preparatory at Taverham HallLangley Prep at Taverham Hall are delighted that 5 of their pupils passed their ABRSM music examinations, taken at the end of last term. Picture: Langley Preparatory at Taverham Hall

A new Sign-a-long hobby at Langley Prep at Taverham Hall was received with great enthusiasm and pupils from Reception to Year 2 had great fun learning sign language. Picture: Langley Preparatory at Taverham HallA new Sign-a-long hobby at Langley Prep at Taverham Hall was received with great enthusiasm and pupils from Reception to Year 2 had great fun learning sign language. Picture: Langley Preparatory at Taverham Hall

Inspiration Trust's Norwich Primary Academy head teacher, Rebecca Handley Kirk, celebrated the Good Ofsted rating with pupils. Picture: Angela Sharpe PhotographyInspiration Trust's Norwich Primary Academy head teacher, Rebecca Handley Kirk, celebrated the Good Ofsted rating with pupils. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Georgraphy at Sheringham Community Primary School - Year 1 were identifying the different continents meanwhileYear 6 were looking at different climate zones. Picture: Sheringham Community Primary School

Georgraphy at Sheringham Community Primary School - Year 1 were identifying the different continents meanwhileYear 6 were looking at different climate zones. Picture: Sheringham Community Primary SchoolGeorgraphy at Sheringham Community Primary School - Year 1 were identifying the different continents meanwhileYear 6 were looking at different climate zones. Picture: Sheringham Community Primary School

Town Close School's new school dog Bella, 5-month old Australian Labradoodle, has joined help enhance the children’s educational, social and emotional development. Picture: Town Close SchoolTown Close School's new school dog Bella, 5-month old Australian Labradoodle, has joined help enhance the children’s educational, social and emotional development. Picture: Town Close School

Town Close School's new school dog Bella, 5-month old Australian Labradoodle, has joined help enhance the children’s educational, social and emotional development. Picture: Town Close SchoolTown Close School's new school dog Bella, 5-month old Australian Labradoodle, has joined help enhance the children’s educational, social and emotional development. Picture: Town Close School

