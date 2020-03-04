Search

Advanced search

School bans 'expensive' World Book Day costumes - but teachers will still dress up

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 March 2020

Children dressing up at St Nicholas Priory School's World Book Day in 2017. PHOTO: St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School

Children dressing up at St Nicholas Priory School's World Book Day in 2017. PHOTO: St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School

St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School

Parents at one Norfolk school are being told not to dress up their children for World Book Day because of concerns about cost.

Emmi from St Nicholas Priory School dressed up as Sakura from the manga book 'Naruto' on World Book Day 2018. She was upset that her teachers get to dress up tomorrow but she and her friends won't be able to. PHOTO: Toni BlackburnEmmi from St Nicholas Priory School dressed up as Sakura from the manga book 'Naruto' on World Book Day 2018. She was upset that her teachers get to dress up tomorrow but she and her friends won't be able to. PHOTO: Toni Blackburn

Staff at St Nicholas Priory School in Great Yarmouth sent out a Facebook message to parents on March 2 which asked pupils to come into school in normal uniform, and said that "members of staff will instead come up with an exciting costume to inspire the children".

In a statement, headteacher Maria Grimmer said: "At Priory, we strive to make our school inclusive for all, so this World Book Day we are not requiring parents to spend extra money on costumes for their children, but instead are focusing on the many opportunities to enjoy the books available in school.

"The school Communities Committee, supported by the governors, has been working on a scheme known as Poverty Proofing Schools, which looks to identify and overcome the barriers to learning that children and young people from families with less financial resources face.

"For some families, making World Book Day a special non-school uniform day becomes an additional financial burden as they feel the need to buy costumes."

In 2019, the son of Nikita Powell, who is a parent at St Nicholas Priory, dressed up as Dennis the Mennace for World Book Day. PHOTO: Nikita PowellIn 2019, the son of Nikita Powell, who is a parent at St Nicholas Priory, dressed up as Dennis the Mennace for World Book Day. PHOTO: Nikita Powell

Parents, however, have been quick to react to the school's decision.

Kasey, whose eight-year-old daughter Amy attends the school, said he was annoyed that teachers had "given such late notice" for the change in plan.

He said: "Amy was supposed to be a princess from Frozen. She's really disappointed as she's had her dress for weeks."

Another parent, Toni Blackburn, said: "I agree it's a great idea to get the teachers involved, but it's kind of shoving it in the kids faces that they aren't allowed.

In 2018, the son of Nikita Powell, who is a parent at St Nicholas Priory, dressed up as Horrid Henry for World Book Day. PHOTO: Nikita PowellIn 2018, the son of Nikita Powell, who is a parent at St Nicholas Priory, dressed up as Horrid Henry for World Book Day. PHOTO: Nikita Powell

You may also want to watch:

"I'm really disappointed by the news because some parents have been saving up for costumes. It would have been much better to be told this information two weeks ago, or even earlier."

Another parent said: "If the issue is some parents not being able to afford or provide costumes, why doesn't the school ask for donations or ask craft club if they can help?"

However, many parents commended the school's decision.

Children dressing up for World Book Day in 2017. PHOTO: St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary SchoolChildren dressing up for World Book Day in 2017. PHOTO: St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School

One said that it was "nice to see the school doing something different" by encouraging the teachers to dress up, and another pointed out that dressing up was "a waste of money", and that the day should be about "the joy of books and getting into reading".

The school has also been awarded a £7,000 grant from the Foyle Foundation to spend on new library books.

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Farke reveals why he knew City would win FA Cup spot kick shoot out over Spurs

Tim Krul was Norwich City's spot kick hero at Tottenham in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Greater Anglia opens new sidings at Norwich station

Greater Anglia has opened new sidings just outside Norwich station to help store its new trains when they’re not in service. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling FA Cup penalty shoot out win over Tottenham

Tim Krul is in the midst of the Norwich City celebrations after the Canaries' breathless FA Cup penalty shoot out win at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

School bans ‘expensive’ World Book Day costumes - but teachers will still dress up

Children dressing up at St Nicholas Priory School's World Book Day in 2017. PHOTO: St Nicholas Priory CE VA Primary School

Krul provides insight into penalty shoot-out success

Tim Krul was the hero at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24