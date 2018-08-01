Rotary Club of Dereham provides local schools with dictionaries as part of education project
The Rotary Club of Dereham has provided local school children with dictionaries as part of an education project.
The Dictionary4Life project has been undertaken by the club for several years with the aim of helping to improve the literacy levels of pupils.
The dictionaries were presented to primary school children across the Dereham area and each child was given their own to keep.
The Rotary Foundation, with help from the Rotary Club of Dereham, covered the full cost of the project.
The Rotary Club of Dereham is part of a global network of volunteers undertaking a range of charity projects.
Some of these projects include promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, supporting education and growing local economies.
Some of the schools that were helped by the Dictionary4Life project include Garvestone Primary School, Yaxham V A Primary School and Mattishall Primary School.
