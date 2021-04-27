Parents' fury as school playing field remains closed after three years

Published: 1:29 PM April 27, 2021

Parents of pupils at a Norfolk school are "fed up" with the closure of a playing field which has apparently been deemed "unsafe".

The field at Rosecroft Primary, off London Road, Attleborough, was shut just a few weeks after the school first opened in January 2018.

A small playground and a strip which wraps around the field, known as 'the golden mile', are currently the only areas on which children can play between lessons.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) says it is aware of "ongoing issues" with the field and insists further "restoration" work is needed.

But for many parents, including Hayley Cornwell, the saga has rumbled on for long enough.

"In general it is a lovely school, but there are kids who been there three years and never used the field," said Mrs Cornwell.

"We were initially told it was to do with stones and flints the builders had left behind. Someone laid some turf last February, just before Covid came around, but then we went into lockdown.

"The kids went back to school but they still were not allowed to go on the field. They are saying the turf did not lay properly and is a trip hazard, and therefore unsafe.

"All the parents are fed up with it. I think it is disgusting the way we have been treated and the kids are suffering."

Fellow mum, Leanne Bowler, said the issue was even more pertinent given the growing importance of outdoor space.

"It's just not fair when that's the only outdoor space aside from the golden mile and playground," she said. "Kids need that outside freedom."

Another parent, Christina Nobbs, added: "Through the lockdowns people have been shut inside and some kids simply haven't got the space at home.

"The school is their access to outdoor space, so it's a real shame."

Explaining the situation, NCC said it was working with the school to "resolve this as quickly as possible."

A spokesman added: "We want children to be able to use the field and we’re currently tendering for a contractor to help restore it.

"Re-seeding and re-turfing have already taken place and this has improved the field, but further work is still needed.

"Although it is not ideal, we are grateful to the school's staff and governors for using their space creatively so children can still learn and play outdoors."