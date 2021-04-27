News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Parents' fury as school playing field remains closed after three years

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:29 PM April 27, 2021   
Parents of pupils at Rosecroft Primary School in Attleborough are angry at their children not being allowed to use the field

From L to R: Hayley Cornwell, Heidi Fisher, Lisa Williams, Leanne Bowler and Christina Nobbs in front of the field at Rosecroft Primary School in Attleborough - Credit: Archant

Parents of pupils at a Norfolk school are "fed up" with the closure of a playing field which has apparently been deemed "unsafe". 

The field at Rosecroft Primary, off London Road, Attleborough, was shut just a few weeks after the school first opened in January 2018.

The new Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rosecroft Primary School opened off London Road, Attleborough, in January 2018 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A small playground and a strip which wraps around the field, known as 'the golden mile', are currently the only areas on which children can play between lessons.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) says it is aware of "ongoing issues" with the field and insists further "restoration" work is needed.

But for many parents, including Hayley Cornwell, the saga has rumbled on for long enough. 

You may also want to watch:

"In general it is a lovely school, but there are kids who been there three years and never used the field," said Mrs Cornwell.

"We were initially told it was to do with stones and flints the builders had left behind. Someone laid some turf last February, just before Covid came around, but then we went into lockdown. 

Parents of pupils at Rosecroft Primary School in Attleborough are angry at their children not being allowed to use the field

Parents of pupils at Rosecroft Primary School in Attleborough are angry at their children not being allowed to use the field - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 2 Missing woman's body found in car on coast
  3. 3 Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds
  1. 4 Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant
  2. 5 'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development
  3. 6 RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days
  4. 7 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
  5. 8 Former BBC presenter lands job on ITV
  6. 9 Westlegate building sold for co-living flat development
  7. 10 Blaze caused by fire pit damaged four Norwich homes

"The kids went back to school but they still were not allowed to go on the field. They are saying the turf did not lay properly and is a trip hazard, and therefore unsafe.

"All the parents are fed up with it. I think it is disgusting the way we have been treated and the kids are suffering."

Fellow mum, Leanne Bowler, said the issue was even more pertinent given the growing importance of outdoor space. 

"It's just not fair when that's the only outdoor space aside from the golden mile and playground," she said. "Kids need that outside freedom."

Another parent, Christina Nobbs, added: "Through the lockdowns people have been shut inside and some kids simply haven't got the space at home.

"The school is their access to outdoor space, so it's a real shame."

Explaining the situation, NCC said it was working with the school to "resolve this as quickly as possible."

A spokesman added: "We want children to be able to use the field and we’re currently tendering for a contractor to help restore it.

"Re-seeding and re-turfing have already taken place and this has improved the field, but further work is still needed.

"Although it is not ideal, we are grateful to the school's staff and governors for using their space creatively so children can still learn and play outdoors."

Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
A stone cross stands on a triangle patch of land at a crossroads.

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water.

Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus