Primary pupils pen special messages for Mother’s Day booklet

PUBLISHED: 13:14 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 18 March 2020

Hundreds of children at schools across Norfolk have composed loving messages to their mums be include in a special Mother’s Day booklet.

Some 850 youngsters at 12 primary schools have produced adorable messages to someone very special in their lives - their mums - to be included in the EDP Mother’s Day booklet.

The eight-page supplement in Saturday’s EDP, ahead of Mothering Sunday, will be brimming with cute messages from your little ones, all reproduced exactly as they were written by some very creative little minds in the classroom.

Among the school that saw its pupils take part was Hempnall Primary School, near Long Stratton, where pupils undertook the project as part of their lessons.

Headteacher Laura Jestico said: “Hempnall Primary has been involved in this for the last couple of years. At this time, more than any other, we want our children to show their appreciation of all the women in their lives who have supported them and loved them all throughout the year.

“Part of our role as schools is to support the emotional development of the children in our care, and this is just one of the things we do.”

The full list of other schools that have taken part includes: Anthony Curton School in Walpole St Peter; Brancaster C E V A Primary School; Methwold Primary School; Roydon Primary School, near Diss; Rudham CofE Primary School; Runcton Holme School; Sedgeford Primary School on Hunstanton; Thompson Primary School in Thetford; Tilney St Lawrence Community Primary School; Weasenham V C Primary School; and Wormegay C of E Primary School.

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of the Eastern Daily Press on Saturday, March 21 to see if you have a Mother’s Day message waiting for you!

