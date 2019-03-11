Should parents be banned from idling car engines near schools to cut air pollution?

Search

11 March, 2019 - 15:24
Traffic chaos outside a Norfolk primary school. Public Health England has proposed that councils introduce

Traffic chaos outside a Norfolk primary school. Public Health England has proposed that councils introduce "no-idling zones" outside schools to help reduce air pollution. Picture: ARCHANT

Parents should be banned from idling their engines at the school gates to reduce air pollution, a new report says.

The proposal was put forward by Public Health England (PHE), which said children were particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

It recommended that local councils work with children and parents to implement “no-idling zones” outside schools, to make it easier for children to walk or cycle to school, and to increase public awareness around air pollution and children.

The PHE review said these measures would “reduce air pollution in the vicinity of schools and reduce children’s exposure accordingly”.

Speaking to the BBC, PHE medical director Paul Cosford said: “We should stop idling outside schools and we should make sure that children can walk or cycle to school.”

Proposals to minimise the amount of pollution children in Norwich are exposed to near their schools were put forward last year, when Green city councillor Ben Price raised the idea of banning traffic outside city schools in peak times of the day.

In response Kevin Maguire, Labour’s cabinet member for safe city environment, said while the city was committed to reducing pollution such exclusion zones could be complicated and costly to introduce.

In October 2018 the city council introduced a £20 fine for drivers found to be idling their engines in the city centre in a bid to reduce pollution.

As of December 2018 eight motorists had been given verbal warnings but no fines had been issued.

The PHE report on air pollution described it as the biggest environmental threat to health in the UK and linked it to ailments including coronary heart disease, strokes and respiratory diseases.

It called for congestion charges to be imposed in cities across the UK and for cities to be redesigned so people were kept further away from highly polluting roads.

It also said local authorities could do more to reduce demand for “more polluting forms of transport” by promoting public transport and walking or cycling, including providing more school bus services.

A survey conducted for the PHE review found that people “rely on the convenience of their cars” for short journeys such as the school run.

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say 'people are really struggling'

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

WATCH: Police called to McDonald's following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich
